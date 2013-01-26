Display Applications & Technology Market is growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.1% & to reach $164.24 Billion by 2017 - by MarketsandMarkets

[222 Pages report] Display Market (OLED & Plasma) report categorizes the global market, based on technology, type, applications, and geography, it also covers the forecast-ed revenue of global display market.

According to a new market research report, “Global Display Market (2012 – 2017) by Technology [E-Paper, OLED, LED, LCD, Digital Light Processing, Lcos, Plasma], TYPE [Conventional, Flexible, Transparent, 3D], Applications [Consumer Appliances, Home Appliances, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Others] & Geography” published by MarketsandMarkets, the total global display market is expected to reach $164.24 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2012 to 2017.

Browse 99 tables, 22 figures spread through 222 pages and in-depth Table Of Content on Global Display –Technology, Types and Applications market.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/display-market-925.html

The global display market comprises the one by technology and the other by type. The display technology is differentiated as follows: E-ink display, OLED display, T FT LCD display, LED LCD display, LED display, Digital Light Processing, LCoS display, and Plasma display. The E-ink display is basically deployed in e-reader product applications while LCD and LED types are primarily involved in televisions products. LCoS displays have high market share in projector equipment. OLED display has a huge market share in smartphone and related applications and is set to be the major display technology in future with more demand for smartphones and relevant applications. OLED is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% with revenue worth $5.10 billion in 2017.

The major technologies that will contribute more to the global display market are OLED, E-ink, Digital Light Processing, LCoS expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 30% while TFT LCD and LED technologies will grow at a CAGR of less than 20%, all from 2012 to2017. The display type includes conventional display, flexible display, transparent display, and 3D display. Among these, flexible display type is projected to increase its market share in next 5 years down the line. The market for conventional display will not witness much growth as compared to the other display types. While transparent display will not see any growth until 2013 because of it being in development stage, it will catch up pace in late 2014-15, growing at a CAGR of 91.1% with increase in demand for it only after it is commercially successful. 3D display has made its point to continue to provide the display needs in healthcare application segment and will grow at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2012-2017.

Global display applications market is expected to reach $164.24 billion by 2017, at an estimated CAGR of 3.1% from 2012 to 2017 and with consumer application contributing to the global display application market with a share of 62.71% in 2017 from 64.27% in 2012, a decline of 1.58%. North America is the leading region in the overall display market; followed by Europe and Asia pacific. In Rest Of the World, Middle East and Africa are the largest contributors.

