Bright Lights Business Offers Sponsorship to Band Bloom for Coachella 2013

Bright Lights Business, a company that prides itself in seeking out and finding the best of the entertainment industry, has made an offer to sponsor the flourishing indie-rock band, Bloom, to appear at one of the nation's most celebrated of music festivals: Coachella. Bright Lights Business has been on a quest for “the next big band,” and feels that Bloom has got what it takes to go the distance. Bright Lights Business has stated that they want Bloom to be part of the Coachella experience in whatever way possible. The fresh-faced band is being encouraged to go on the expedition to see what they can create out of the experience.

Bloom's guitarist, Joshua Voiles, says it has been a lifelong dream to be involved with Coachella. He is quoted as telling Bright Lights Business, “Ever since I was a little punk-rock kid, noodling around and sleeping with my guitar… Year after year I've seen bands playing Coachella, and I always dreamed about sharing the stage with the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Tool. I literally used to crank my amp and play the guitar in my stinky little room—painted black and covered in posters, naturally—late at night, pretending to be playing for a crowd of thousands of people. I'd get surges of adrenaline as if it was actually happening. It was freaking cool."

Self-proclaimed indie/rock/alternative music-playing Bloom is comprised of a piano and vocalist frontman, a beautiful female drummer, a shredding lead guitarist, and a seasoned rock bassist. The newcomers formed in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2010, and since launching their debut album, “Photosynthesis,” have sold over 10,000 units on iTunes. Their song “Fight for Greatness” is featured on the Rock Band 3 video game network, and their musing, valiant tune “How Dare You” has reached nearly 40,000 views on YouTube.

Aside from their musical endeavors, this uniquely talented group is also focused on helping raise awareness and consciousness of youth. Drummer Mari Voiles and guitarist Joshua Voiles have launched an online video community that is all about increasing World Awesome and decreasing World Suck. They are hoping to get as many supporters as possible behind them in this cause. Fans, supporters, and people who believe in their cause can participate in a lot of cool ways by liking them on their Facebook page and following them on Twitter.

Coachella 2013 will take place on April 12th through 14th in Coachella, CA. Bright Lights Business is currently awaiting a response from Bloom as to whether or not they are willing to accept BLB as their sponsor for the much-anticipated musical festival.

About Bright Lights Business:

Bright Lights Business is an online resource for all things entertainment. They cater specifically to the working professional looking for a fun, unique, experience to unwind and let loose.

