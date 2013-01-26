Five Point Capital Announces the Addition of a New Wave of Sales Representatives for the Small Business Lending Unit. In the Past Year, Five Point Capital Has Added Five Sets of Sales Representatives Because of Company Growth.

Five Point Capital(FPC) has helped over 15,000 small businesses obtain financing or equipment leasing over the last 13 years. Now—with an expanded slate of financing options to offer—FPC ‘s mission supports the company's transformation and encourages the empowerment of small business owners looking for access to funding.

As company growth continues, Five Point Capital continues to hire and train sales specialists to meet the demand for additional sources of financing in the small business community. This month, the company added another group of sales representatives, its fifth such group within the past 12 months. In response to growing customer demand, the company will continue to add salespeople to meet increasing volume. The small business lending unit is growing exponentially because the traditional lending rules have become too stringent to meet the borrowing needs of most small enterprises.

“We continue to see growth in demand among small businesses across the country,” says Dave Gilbert, CEO of Five Point Capital. “These businesses are under-served by their banks. In fact, we commonly hear from our customers that their banks will not even talk to them about providing loans. Five Point Capital has been able to step in and solve their needs with a variety of financial products, but mostly what they want is someone who will consider their application for funds to help run their business.”

As the sales representatives joint Five Point Capital, the primary goal will be to support the strong growth in small business lending. Says Gilbert, “Not too long ago, we were ranked as one of Sand Diego's fastest growing private companies. Then the economy took a turn and we had to make some changes to make it through the lean years. But that's behind us now, and I have every intention of getting us back in the ranks of the top growth companies. The best way I know is to hire good people and support them with marketing.”

About Five Point Capital

Five Point Capital has provided funding to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across the country since 1999. Now, well into its second decade, this A+ rated BBB member has expanded its product and service offerings to achieve the company's goal of helping underserved small businesses through equipment leasing, working capital loans, merchant cash advance and credit card processing.

