Jacent M. Mpalyenkana, Spiritual Empowerment Coach, is Pleased to Announce the Re-launch of her Empowerment, and Emotional Healing Services Targeting Women's Issues

Jacent M Mpalyenkana has been a Spiritual Healer for many years, and specializing in working with women to heal their emotional, psychological and self-limiting beliefs, was a natural progression. Now, in addition to empowering and providing authentic healing services to many, Jacent employs the magical tools of the Emotional Freedom Technique and Neuro-linguistic Programming to help women identify and deal with the root-causes of their emotional traumas, and self-destructing beliefs, and then regain self-love and respect for themselves, and from others.

The Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), which Jacent routinely uses in her practice is a form of psychological acupressure, based on the same energy meridians used in traditional acupuncture to treat physical and emotional ailments for over five thousand years, but without the invasiveness of needles.

This technique works to clear the emotional blocks from one's body's bio-energetic system-and then restore his/her mind and body's balance-which is essential for optimal health. “EFT offers great healing benefits,” said Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD.

Jacent M. Mpalyenkana, is an author, an Advanced Emotional Freedom Technique, and Neuro-linguistic Practitioner. Additionally, Jacent has a Post Gradate Certificate in Negotiations, a first-Class Masters' Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelors' Degree in Commerce. Jacent also volunteers to empower and support different groups of women.

