Kyriba Enterprise Awarded 2013 Best SaaS Solution & Best Cash Forecasting Solution by Global Finance Magazine

Global Finance magazine has released its rankings for the Best Treasury and Cash Management Banks and Providers by category and region to be published in an exclusive survey in the March 2013 issue.

Global Finance magazine has selected an overall global winner and an overall global winner for the Best White Label Service Provider category. It also selected regional winners in North America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and the Nordic region. Additionally in each region, winning banks have been selected across four categories encompassing payments and collections, liquidity and risk management, and money market funds.

Global Finance editors — with input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts, —selected the best providers of treasury and cash management services. A variety of subjective and objective criteria were used for choosing the winners. Factors considered include: profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and the extent to which treasury and cash management providers have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors around core service provision. In addition, for the first time, a poll of Global Finance's corporate readership was conducted in order to increase the accuracy and reliability of the results.

Awards submissions we received this year continued to reflect the changing global landscape for treasury and cash management services. There is increasing competition between regional, domestic and global cash management providers. Developed market banks face increasing competition from regional players in Asia and the Middle East—and, to a lesser extent, other emerging markets. Competition among treasury and cash management providers in North America is also increasing, with a number of providers stepping up their investment in solutions for treasurers in that region.

In recognition of the growing role of treasury technology providers, both bank and non-bank, we have also selected Best Treasury Management Systems & Services providers across 19 categories, including a number of new categories. “In the current volatile global economic environment, treasurers need the best tools and advice available to make capital work harder than ever,” says Global Finance publisher Joseph D. Giarraputo. “Our awards identify the banks and providers of products and services that consistently improve transaction processes to speed collections, cut costs and reduce risks.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebtreasury-management/Best-SaaS-Solution/prweb10364913.htm