Educational Services Firm Begins Offering ExclusiveEDU, a Membership-only HYPERnetworking Tool for Online Educators and Professors

Dr. Dani Babb of The Babb Group offers new program to assist online educators start or enhance their career in online education with an exclusive membership-based networking group.

Full time online professors, part time teachers and moonlighters working in an on-ground evening adult education program have noticed it is more difficult to land a job today than in the past. The education industry is changing rapidly. Regulation, legislation, health care for adjuncts, concerns over growth and economic uncertainty are restricting hiring and changing the way a new candidate enters this challenging and rewarding career. There are many ways to enter the job market, but none of them beat networking – and having an expert available to answer questions candidly and openly. Educators today need a private, highly engaged community that will grow their visibility as a professional educator.

ExclusiveEDU is a new service offered by Dr. Dani Babb to help professors compete in this challenging market. Refreshingly candid topics, including what schools pay, which schools hire with no experience, what deans look for in candidates and more are discussed daily. Exclusive video content to members will be published by experts in the field. Daily networking challenges will help schools find candidates and allow professors to stay engaged with other instructors in their discipline, all designed to help professors - part time or full time - get more work and stay employed. Challenges, networking and career opportunities are provided in an upbeat and motivational way, with candor and precision.

The new service is a result of what educators have been asking Dr. Babb for over the past three years in her work as an educational consultant. “Finding your dream job, knowing how to use social media for more than sharing photos, how to become quoted in articles and publications, having the inside scoop on which schools to work for – and frankly those that leave much to be desired – is important,” Babb says. “Members also want exclusivity, they want to be part of something private where they can feel free to share and be expressive. We will offer this and much more to our members.”

For more information and to become a member, visit The Babb Group

About Dr. Babb:

Dani Babb, PhD, MBA has taught at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels at a variety of traditional and online institutions, including Boston University, Washington State University, and the University of California at Irvine. Her areas of expertise include information technology, quantitative analysis and entrepreneurship. Dr. Babb is the author of Make Money Teaching Online, the authoritative book on landing a career in online academia, and The Adult Student, the handbook for adults returning to school. She is the President of The Babb Group, an educational consulting company. Dr. Babb is regularly interviewed on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and other networks, offering commentary on topics ranging from education to business and finance, consumer protection, real estate and politics. She lives in Newport Beach, California and New York City.

