USSelfStorageLocator.com Shows How One Particular Self Storage Facility Measures Up Against the Competition

USSelfStorageLocator.com announces a new and unique feature in their search engine that lets consumers compare self storage units side to side with such features as unit size, unit price, specials or discounts, and amenities.

USSelfStorageLocator.com understands that most customers want to compare like items; and, they want to know that they are getting a deal. This improved feature will let customers compare as many facilities as they want and choose the one that meet their needs.

When someone needs to store business records or household goods, it is a good practice to compare facilities in the same area. For example self storage Los Angeles might have hundreds of facilities in a 50 mile radius. USSelfStorageLocator.com puts them all in perspective and lets the consumer search, compare, and reserve the best facility for them in seconds.

With this new and improved feature, Miami based start-up, USSelfStorageLocator.com, provides customers with exactly what they want: the ability to compare storage facilities, side by side, based on location, consumer recommendations and price. People now a days are educated consumers, they just need to let their fingers glance over a keyboard, their smartphone or tablet and head to USSelfStorageLocator's website.

The storage facility who is not able to take reservations in real time, 24/7, may find themselves behind the rapid growth in technology.

About USSelfStorageLocator.com— USSelfStorageLocator.com has evolved into the most prominent self storage lead generators in the industry. Consumers are able to locate, compare and reserve a self storage unit online or by phone in real time. USSelfStorageLocator.com features software integrations with all major property management systems, and the ability to pull data and push reservations. USSelfStorageLocator.com's team is comprised of self storage and technology professionals, and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, Florida,. For more information you can contact them at 888-222-0225.

