Sense Financial Services to Hold Seminar "Achieve Financial Success in 2013" in Glendale, CA

“Achieve financial success” is a common New Year's resolution in 2013. This event will feature the financial strategies needed to do so, including self-directed investing with Solo 401(k) Plan.

On Tuesday, February 5, 2013, Sense Financial Services will hold a seminar titled “Achieve Financial Success in 2013” in Glendale, CA. The aim of the event is to educate and implement successful financial strategies in 2013. This free event is open to all.

The seminar will focus on how to build wealth in the coming year. While many wonder how to improve their financial situation, this seminar offers instruction both relevant and practical. Seminar attendees will learn the strategies that the wealthy use to create and maintain wealth. By putting these strategies into practice, attendees will be able to achieve financial success.

Some topics include:



Estate and gift tax

Small business expensing

How do I determine what my exemptions should be?

Discovering the benefits of a self-directed IRA and Solo 401k

Asset protection

How the fiscal cliff will affect real estate investors

Top 5 deductions every real estate investor should know

The event will feature two speakers who have extensive experience in financial consulting and services. Both have guided hundreds of clients to achieve financial success. Their collective expertise gives them the unique ability to instruct this seminar.

Tony Watson is a federally licensed tax practitioner who will share his technical expertise in taxation. With a background in business administration, Mr. Watson now serves as a member of the Robert Hall and Associates team. He advises and represents his clients for tax returns, audits, collections, and appeals before the Internal Revenue Service. He is able to assist individuals, partnerships, corporations, estates, trusts, and other entities with their tax-reporting requirements. He currently provides financial guidance to both individuals and businesses.

Dmitriy Fomichenko is the President of Sense Financial Services. He founded the company in order to help clients maximize their returns on investments and protect their assets. Throughout the years, he has led many investment and financial planning seminars as well as mentored hundreds of individual investors. His company specializes in self-directed retirement accounts, such as the Solo 401k and the Checkbook IRA.

The seminar will be held at the Robert Hall and Associates building in Glendale, CA. It will begin at 6:30pm and end at 9:00 pm. Both speakers will be available at the event to answer questions. Those interested in achieving financial success this year are encouraged to attend.

Cost is free for this event, registration is available online: http://2013success1.eventbrite.com/

About Sense Financial:

Sense Financial Services is California's leading provider of retirement accounts with “Checkbook Control”: the Solo 401k and the Checkbook IRA. Over the years, they have assisted hundreds of clients obtain checkbook control over their retirement accounts while providing them with the ability to invest in virtually any investment class, including real estate, private lending, mortgage notes and much more without the need for custodian approval.

To learn more about the retirement plans available to the self-employed and the small business owner, please visit: http://www.sensefinancial.com



