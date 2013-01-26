2013 Bob Seger Tickets: Bob Seger Concert Tickets On Sale Today At TicketProcess.com

TicketProcess.com recently attracted the attention of classic rock fans all over North America by announcing that they will be offering Bob Seger tickets to each of the dates on his upcoming 2013 tour, and Seger fans now have more reasons to be excited. The living legend has added a handful of stops to the upcoming tour, and TicketProcess.com moved quickly to offer Bob Seger concert tickets for shows in Toledo, Green Bay, St. Paul and a historic appearance with Kid Rock at the FargoDome on March 16.

Many fans who waited with anxious anticipation to hear the initial announcement of Bob Seger tour dates sprang into action once the information became available, securing their Bob Seger concert tickets before the masses descended on the popular online ticket exchange. Bob Seger fans are once again presented with an opportunity to visit TicketProcess.com and peruse their current selection of tickets in the wake of recently announced Bob Seger 2013 tour dates.

The Rock and Roll Never Forgets Tour will begin with two consecutive shows at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on February 27 and March 1. Seger has skillfully put together a tour that visits large venues that have managed to preserve a level of intimacy for each of the audience members. This is especially true for locations such as the Resch Center in Green Bay and the MTS Center in Winnipeg, which will both be visited during the first half of March.

The current Bob Seger tour schedule will close with a show at the cavernous Pepsi Center in Denver on April 2, but a closer look at the schedule reveals many open sections in which more tour dates can be added, and some in the industry have speculated that Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will end up extending their tour through the end of April.

*TicketProcess is not associated with any of the artists or venues listed. Names used in this release are for descriptive purposes only and do not imply endorsement or partnership.

About Ticket Process

Since 2010, TicketProcess secondary ticket exchange has been offering a large selection of live event inventory to some of the most exclusive sports, concert and theater events nationwide. With 7-day customer service, all backed by a 100% Guarantee, its simple design and ease of use allow anyone to purchase event tickets with confidence.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbob-seger-tickets-2013/bob-seger-kid-rock-ticket/prweb10364751.htm