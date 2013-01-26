Cheap Portland Trail Blazers Tickets: The Portland Trail Blazers Are Making A Playoff Run This Season, And Whiztix.com Helps Users Find Tickets Below Face Value

Tickets to see the Portland Trail Blazers are selling at surprisingly low prices even though the team is playing playoff basketball. Whiztix.com, a ticket search engine, can help get the best deals possible on seats.

The Portland Trail Blazers have not made the playoffs since the 2010-2011 season, but the 2012-2013 season, could break this streak. So far this season the Trail blazers have been playing .500 basketball which is good enough to be tied for the 8th and 9th spot in the western conference this season. The Blazers are full of talent including all star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, Nicolas Batum, Wesley Matthews, and star rookie Damian Lillard. The Rose Garden Arena is rocking with excitement, as fans have an opportunity to watch a youthful team make a strong playoff push. Tickets to games this season have been popular with the fans especially for games against the NBA's best. Fans have a great opportunity to cheer and watch youthful players develop while also having an opportunity to watch playoff basketball. The place to check out for the best deals on Portland Trail Blazers tickets is Whiztix.com. This website is a free to use ticket search engine, which helps fans compare multiple event ticket selling sites. Tickets to Blazers home games at Rose Garden Arena aren't selling out leading to great resale prices way below face value of the seats. According to Whiztix.com, tickets to the Jazz vs Blazers game on 2-2-13 can be found for $ 13 dollars. The lowest current prices for games in the next few weeks can found on 2-19-13, and 2-27-13, tickets to these games vs. the Suns and Nuggets can be found for as low as $ 4 dollars.

Portland Trail Blazers tickets are available for every home and away game. Fans from across the US and globe have 41 different opportunities to watch their team play in other stadiums besides Rose Garden Arena. For example fans can watch their team take on the Grizzlies on March 6, 2013 for only 3 dollars a ticket. Another match up with great ticket value comes April 1, 2013 when the Blazers take on the Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena; tickets to this potential battle for the 8th spot can be found for $4.

Other cities the Trail Blazers will be visiting between January and April include Los Angeles, Utah, Minneapolis, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Miami, New Orleans, Memphis, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, San Francisco/ Oakland, and Denver. Tickets to these games will continue to sell, so ticket prices may go up.

