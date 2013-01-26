Lady Gaga Tickets Fuel Search Traffic Frenzy for Seats on BuyAnySeat.com

Lady Gaga is on the final leg of her wildly successful worldwide tour, sending search traffic for seats into a frenzy, said Felina Martinez at online ticket marketplace BuyAnySeat.com. The star, who sold out all 65 of her Born This Way Ball Tour concerts in 2012, is performing in Las Vegas before heading on to Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Kansas City, St. Paul and other North American stops.

Fans around the globe are going absolutely gaga. To wit: every single one of Lady Gaga's 65 tour concerts sold out last year, with over 1.1 million fans attending. (Source: Billboard.com)

Now, the five-time Grammy Award-winner is on the last leg of her wildly successful 119-date Born This Way Ball Tour, igniting a dramatic jump in search traffic for seats to her final shows.

This is the third concert tour by the American recording artist, in support of her second studio album Born This Way which was released in 2011. The trek features stops on all continents, except Antarctica, and was ranked as the fifth highest-grossing tour of 2012 by Pollstar, with $161.4 million in ticket sales.

The star is currently performing in Las Vegas, before trekking on to Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Kansas City, St. Paul, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Auburn Hills, Hamilton, Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C., Boston, University Park, Uncasville, Brooklyn, Nashville, Atlanta, Tampa, Sunrise, Miami, Greensboro and Tulsa for her final concert on March 30, 2013.

"Online search traffic for Lady Gaga has been spiking at a frenetic pace," said Felina Martinez at online ticket marketplace BuyAnySeat.com. "Although many of her final shows are already starting to sell out,



Known for her flamboyant style, the star has exponentially expanded the world of music, both literally and figuratively, by virtue of her unique fashions, stage performances and music videos. Her two previous tours, Fame Monster and Monster Ball, were among the highest grossing concert tours of all time. (Source: Wikipedia.com)

Lady Gaga's latest road trip, The Born This Way Ball Tour, kicked off in April of 2012 in South Korea and has met with overwhelming popularity. Tickets for the Australian leg sold out shortly after availability, and nine additional concerts were scheduled. Then those tickets sold out within three hours, prompting three more concerts to be added.

Sellouts were also reported for successive performances in Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Jakarta, which sold out within two hours.

Similar successes were echoed in European markets. Based on Internet searches, an estimated two million people attempted to purchase tickets out of the 75,000 that were issued for the London and Manchester dates.

Tickets to the London event sold out in a record-breaking 50 seconds, while the Manchester concert sold out under ten minutes. The high demand for tickets continued in Africa, where online ticketing servers crashed under the pressure from the high volume of fans trying to get seats.

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta on March 28, 1986 in New York City, Lady Gaga began playing the piano at the age of four, wrote her first piano ballad at thirteen, and began to perform at open mike nights by the age of 14.

Now, at age 27, she has sold an estimated 23 million albums and 64 million singles worldwide, which also makes her one of the best selling artists of all time. Her singles are among the best selling in the world. And, her awards include five Grammys and 13 MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2012, Gaga was ranked at number four on Billboard's list of top moneymakers of 2011, grossing more than $25 million. In addition, in the annual report published by Nielsen Soundscan in 2011, she was named the fourth best-selling digital artist of all time with over 42,078,000 downloads. (Source: Wikipedia.com)

In addition to her musical career, Lady Gaga is involved in humanitarian causes and LGBT activism.



