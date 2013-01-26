Speed Up 1099-MISC & W-2 Form Printing With $39 EzW2 Software For 2013 Tax Season

The new EzW2 software for 2013 tax season from http://www.Halfpricesoft.com can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper and IRS Copy A on red forms. It was also approved by SSA to print all W-2 forms and w-3 form on blank white paper

Jan 31 is the deadline to mail the tax form W2 and 1099. The simple and affordable W2 and 1099 software, the new EzW2 software for 2013 tax season from halfpricesoft.com, is shipping to help employers and HR managers prepare and print tax forms easily and quickly in time.

ezW2 software was approved by SSA to print ALL W-2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W-3 forms on plain paper. ezW2 can also print 1099 misc forms recipient copies on white paper. Since the IRS does not certify the substitute forms, users need to use the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.

The Year 2013 version also supports PDF printing and eFile features. The new fast data upload feature will speed up tax form reporting for last minute users.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hopes this tax software is user-friendly and straight-forward for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.

“Small business owners should be spending their time growing their business, not trying to learn software or preparing tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believed small business owners and HR managers need tax applications that were user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free. We offer users the free trial version w2 and 1099 software. So customers can try before purchasing with no obligation.”

Users can use ezW2 with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista and 7 systems too. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefit of this easy-to-use w2 filing software. New users can sample this software risk free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation. New customers can sample ezW2 version from Year 2007 version to current.

EzW2 software highlights:



Prepare and print forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096.

Supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge

Prints W2 copies on blank paper

Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.

Saves time by importing data from cvs file

Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms

Saves money on mailing forms to employees

Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms.

Support PDF printing

Support e-file feature

Priced from $39 ($79 for efile version), ezW2 is affordable for any business. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.

