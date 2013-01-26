Dr. Julia Kinder Announces the Launch of Exercise Right Now™: The New Approach to Getting Fit Without the Need to Add Hours of Exercise

As a practicing physician, Dr. Kinder developed the Exercise Right Now™ Fitness Program to assist her patients in losing weight, lowering their risk of hypertension and diabetes, and increasing their energy levels.

Dr. Julia Kinder, practicing physician, national speaker, and fitness coach is announcing the launch of her Exercise Right Now™ Fitness Program. In promotion of this unique one-of-a-kind health and fitness program, Dr. Julia Kinder is hosting an online Sweepstakes and offering special discounts on her Exercise Right Now™ products. These can all be found on her website http://www.JuliaKinder.com/ExerciseRightNow/. The sweepstakes offers a free Exercise Right Now™ Personal Consultation (i.e., Fitness Coaching) from Dr. Kinder for two lucky winners.

“I don't have time to exercise, and besides, I'm too tired to exercise!” Dr. Kinder reports these as the top two reasons she receives from patients when asked why they struggle with improving their health and fitness.

“Even the word ‘exercise' causes my patients to become resistant to suggestions,” said Dr. Kinder. “People unfortunately associate exercise with something that is hard, dreaded, expensive, and time-consuming. They immediately begin to list reasons why they can't exercise.”

Busy people have little extra time to devote to exercise and fitness as their time is often divided between career, family, and personal interests. Additionally, many Americans' daily routine drains any extra time as they run errands, cook meals, and do household chores. Early in her career Dr. Kinder recognized this pattern of blaming the unchangeable, time itself, and devised a system for her patients to use in order to get in shape during their normal daily activities. The Exercise Right Now™ Fitness Program came as an extension of Dr. Kinder's work on behalf of her patients over the past decade.

“The results were excellent and long-lasting among my patients, and included weight loss, increased muscle tone and energy, and improved mood,” said Dr. Kinder. “And the best part was that every one of my patients, no matter what age or of what fitness level, could participate in this fitness program.”

Dr. Julia Kinder is licensed to practice in both Missouri and Texas and is in private practice with her brother in Jackson, Missouri. With ten years experience in practice, Dr. Kinder has seen a lot of fitness fads come and go. Dr. Kinder explains that many fitness programs work, but require extra time and serious dedication to be effective. According to Dr. Kinder, many diets and online exercise programs do not teach practical tips that can be easily incorporated into a person's daily routine, thus her patients revert to their old habits and don't experience long-term change and visible results. The Exercise Right Now™ Fitness Program requires no extra time, focusing on how to exercise periodically throughout the day while doing other tasks.

“No other fitness program that I know of, whether fitness coaching or an exercise program, is like Exercise Right Now™,” said Dr. Julia Kinder. “Rather than buying expensive equipment or fitness club memberships, this system allows a busy mom or dad to exercise throughout their day while they do their normal daily tasks. A person can Exercise Right Now™ while they fold laundry, wash the dishes, play with the kids on the floor, or even while they sit at a desk. Another unique aspect to this program is its' simplicity and practicality. Being healthy should be easy and second-nature. Exercise Right Now™ works and I want to show you how you can do this.”

Dr. Kinder's Exercise Right Now™ is a unique fitness program custom tailored to each individual's daily routine. Various products are currently available, such as: Exercise Right Now™ Fitness Cards, Exercise Right Now™ Reminders, and the Exercise Right Now™ Food Diary. Three services are also available, the Exercise Right Now™ Personal Fitness Consultations, the Exercise Right Now™ Presentations (i.e., group lectures), and the Exercise Right Now™ Food Diary Analysis. The Consultations provide one-on-one conversations with Dr. Julia Kinder via phone and email and include the use of the Fitness Cards. The Presentations are provided to groups of various sizes as Dr. Kinder travels the country speaking.

The Exercise Right Now™ Personal Fitness Consultations involve fitness coaching to determine what factors will motivate the person long term. For example, Dr. Julia Kinder points out that losing weight for an upcoming class reunion is not a goal that will produce lasting change. Once the motivating factor is determined, the Personal Fitness Consultations direct the client to do specific exercises that correspond with their current fitness level, while accommodating any limitations (such as chronic back or knee pain) or medical issues (such as diabetes for example). The Exercise Right Now™ Fitness Consultation package also includes a personal nutrition analysis and simplified healthy-eating plans.

The Exercise Right Now™ Fitness Cards provide 30 different exercises and explain each exercise in detail with photographic examples. These easy-to-use Fitness Cards (i.e., Flash Cards) make an easy transition for incorporating the Exercise Right Now™ system into any busy schedule.

To get fit and stay fit without spending hours exercising at the gym, you can learn more about Exercise Right Now™ on Dr. Julia Kinder's website at http://www.JuliaKinder.com/ExerciseRightNow/.

About Dr. Julia Kinder:

Dr. Julia A. Pewitt Kinder is an accomplished national speaker, and practicing physician. She and husband Mitch reside in Cape Girardeau, Mo., with their three children, Ella and twin boys Paxton and Dexter. Dr. Kinder is licensed to practice in both Missouri and Texas and is in private practice with her brother in Jackson, Missouri. She also serves as a hospice physician. In addition, Dr. Kinder is a certified fitness instructor and promotes easy ways to incorporate exercise into daily routines. More information about Dr. Kinder can be found on her website at http://www.JuliaKinder.com.

