iBook21 includes eBook option to expand its area and opportunities for the users

eBook service is now available for the users of iBook21, as a surprise for them and the whole world.

iBook21 has announced that the site would include eBooks. It has already introduced many new items in the Social Network, an eBook is one of them. Users can view the full text of e-Books in HTML format in this eBook module.

The CEO of iBook21 said in a conference that “They observe the growing interest of its users to read the new topics and gain knowledge as well as information about different topics. To cope up with the need for keeping up to date a variety of books inspired by science, technology, business, history and various subjects can include in the e-book model of iBook21. Many readers find eBooks to be more convenient than bound books, especially for information that changes frequently”.

It has given right to all users to post comments on each and every chapter of the eBook so that eBook module of iBook21 will be just like an encyclopedia of any subject.

It also emphasized on the need to find an organized eBook library, and make sure users are getting the proper benefit for this. It is not limited to chatting and giving comments about others, but also to encourage the reading habit and remove the hazards to find a new book on the internet.

