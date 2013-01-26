Memory-Man introduces a new 32 GB micro SD flash memory

Memory-Man announces the launch of the new 32GB micro HSDC at the most affordable price.

Memory-Man announces the launch of a new 32GB class-4 micro SD Card. This SDHC (Secure Digital High Capacity Card) is affixed with a manufacturer OEM part number and manufacturing code of microSDHC32GB-4.Rated with a class 4 speed rating, the memory can offer a minimum read-write performance level of over 4MB/ sec. This 8 pin connection is a microSDHC product and is equipped with a flash Module Form Factor. Like all other memory devices from Memory-Man, this flash memory card is packed with a Memory-Man Warranty Card, which offers a lifetime replacement warranty. Also, the product can be returned back within 30 days of the invoice date for a refund.

Memory-Man is a reputed memory manufacturing and distributing company, which has been thriving in the industry for over 18 years. Being among the top game players of the memory industry, Memory-Man has gathered years of experience testified by a number of satisfied clients spread across different parts of the globe. With cost being of major concern in this recessive economy, Memory-Man aims to provide memory solutions at a competitive price. Besides, the company offers fast and best shipping options of its products.

With a new technology idea being conceived every second, it has become difficult to keep pace with the fast treading technological advancements in electronic devices. Without a doubt new technology comes loaded with many more impressive features, but they are not always economically feasible. That's when memory and hardware upgrades come to rescue. Usually, upgrading the parts of a device saves a lot of memory, simultaneously reviving an obsolete technology with a new spark.

The CEO at Memory-Man exclaims, “MemoryMan confide in their hardworking, loyal and experienced team; which has helped them gather worldwide praise from an array of happy and satisfied customers, spread across the domestic as well as overseas market”. Further he adds, “MemoryMan aim is to provide unparalleled quality products at competitively low rates.”

Flash Memory Cards have become highly popular in the past decade. From the small size to the low power consumption to high performance; they serve it all with grace. Being highly efficient, they are widely used in digital Cameras, cell phones, tablets and other mobile electronic devices. Besides, they are extremely easy to use.

About Memory-Man:

Memory-Man is a leading online memory distributing company that was established in the year 1995. The company offers a wide range of memory upgrade solutions for desktop computers, laptops and other proprietary machines. The company trades through a carefully detail oriented site, that offers the best virtual shopping experience. Designed with simplicity, site conducts through a user-friendly approach which makes it possible for even non-professionals to understand, assess and order memory devices with ease. Memory-Man follows a return policy that ensures hassle-free returns, adding to the reliability of the products facilitated by the company. Memory-Man continues to show an upward progressing graph, providing unparalleled services at highly compatible rates.

Memman.com has seen incredible growth using the 24Seven E-Commerce platform. Its flexibility, search engine friendliness and ongoing product enhancement allow Memman team to focus on sales, marketing and ideal customer experiences.

Contact Details:

Memory Man

5655 Silver Creek Valley Road

Suite 436

San Jose, CA 95138

Site: http://www.memman.com/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebMemoryMan/32GB-microSD-flash-memoy/prweb10361341.htm