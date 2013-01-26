Warde Associates' ZĀTO Eliminates Excel in SAP TAO Testing

Warde Associates is pleased to announce the availability of their flagship product, ZĀTO. ZĀTO effectively allows the customer to leave Excel behind in their SAP TAO / HP Quality Center automated testing environment.

Warde Associates announced the successful launch of their new software product ZĀTO while at SAP's FKOM conference in Las Vegas, NV this week. ZĀTO effectively leaves Excel behind while optimizing SAP TAO within HP's Quality Center (HP QC). ZĀTO maximizes businesses' investment in SAP TAO by making data components easier to manage. By simplifying the data management process, time and spending is greatly reduced.

ZĀTO is a desktop application that integrates with HP QC that gives SAP TAO the ability to easily pass data between scripts. ZĀTO preserves the SAP TAO component protecting your current investment. ZĀTO eliminates the need to manage thousands of Excel data files created by SAP TAO and therefore significantly reduces both time and dollars related to creating and maintaining TAO scripts.

“With ZĀTO, the effort it would take to maintain SAP TAO automated scripts is greatly reduced,” says company president Cormac Warde. “By eliminating the need to manage Excel workbooks and fully leverage HP Quality Center for data management, customers can truly recognize the ROI they were promised with the initial sale of SAP TAO.”

About Warde Associates, Inc.

Warde Associates, Inc. a software company founded in 2012 based in Wilton Manors, FL is focused on providing quality software and consulting services in the SAP testing arena. As an HP Silver Enterprise Management Alliance Program Partner, Warde Associates' product, ZĀTO, concentrates on providing additional integrations with HP Quality Center to enhance customer's usability in the SAP testing environment. For more information, visit Warde Associates' web site at http://www.wardeassociates.com.

ZĀTO is a trademark of Warde Associates, Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/ZATO/prweb10360889.htm