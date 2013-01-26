Customers in Tampa Are Getting Excited About The New Laser Hair Removal Services At Fusion Medispa

Tampa Bay's own Fusion Medispa Lounge has announced it is now offering state-of-the-art laser hair removal services beginning immediately. Customers in the Tampa Bay area have long trusted this skin care, and hair treatment lounge to provide quality care with impeccable customer service

Now, the spa is expanding its scope of offerings, which already include body sculpting, electrolysis, Botox treatments, laser peels, micro-dermabrasion, acne peels, women and men's facials, permanent eyelashes, deep tissue massages, hot stone massages, pregnancy therapy, cellulite detox, body wraps spray tanning and waxing.

"We've added laser hair removal to our extensive list of personal concierge services because of its growing popularity, painless procedure, and effectiveness. Our customers are always our first priority and we want to be able to cater to their every request, and with this addition, it's a step toward that goal," said a company spokesperson.

Fusion answers the question why laser hair removal with the certitude this service only adds to the improvement of people's' lives, making them feel better about themselves, thereby boosting their self esteem and reinforcing a positive self image.

The Medispa and Skin Care Lounge includes laser hair removal as one of its most exclusive services but doesn't plan on overpricing it. Instead, the medispa plans to offer it at affordable price-points so to give access to more consumers around the Tampa Bay area.

The medispa noted that it had been asked the question of how to get permanent hair removal laser treatment in the past, by some of their current clients. Rather than referring their patrons to other businesses who might not provide the same level of customer care and appreciation, it decided it to be more prudent and beneficial to its clients by offering the service directly.

Fusion Medispa recognizes that facial hair can be problematic for some customers and wants to assist its clientele in every way possible. Unsightly hair, blemishes and other skin imperfections can have a negative impact on a person's self image, their ego, and affect their ability to present themselves with confidence.

This serves as a great benefit to those individuals--men or women--and is yet another example of Fusion Medispa taking their customer's concerns, wants and needs to heart.

The lounge will provide this and many more services to customers by appointment or walk-in. However, the company notes due to the level of interest, those interested in obtaining this treatment should make an appointment to reduce wait times.

Fusion Medispa

8731 N. Gunn Highway,

Tampa, Florida 33556

http://www.fusionmedispa.net

