Ibis Golf & Country Club Approves $33 Million Clubhouse Expansion and "Sports Village"

The members of Ibis Golf & Country Club overwhelmingly approved plans for an expansion and enhancement to their existing Clubhouse and the addition of a new Ibis “Sports Village,” consisting of a two-story fitness complex, full-service spa and wellness center, and a resort-style aquatic center.

"These are exciting times at Ibis, as we look forward to the future with these additions and improvements. We're confident that the Clubhouse enhancements and Sports Village will add more value to the membership, but more importantly, create incredible amenities for our active membership to enjoy," said Stephen LoGiudice, General Manager. "Quite simply, the Sports Village will be an unbelievable gathering place for our members and their families. Whether it's enjoying Pilates, Yoga, swimming laps, relaxing in the spa facility, or dining poolside with friends, the Ibis Sports Village will accomplish this and more.”

Feedback from member surveys and focus groups drove the design concepts. Ibis consulted industry leaders in architecture, design, construction, and strategic planning to work collaboratively with members and Club leadership. “We wanted to ensure that the improvements will hold true to Ibis's long-range plans to meet current and future members' expectations, and as importantly, work within the financial framework of the Club – we are confident that the Capital Improvement Plan addresses the needs expressed by our members,” said Club President Peter Miller. "We are thrilled to begin the next phase of planning the future of Ibis, and we are thankful to have the overwhelming support of so many of our members and the West Palm Beach community."

The plan consists of five construction phases scheduled to begin this June. Member services will be available throughout each phase with the full project scheduled to be completed in late 2015.

Ibis Golf & Country Club is an exclusive West Palm Beach country club community of 33 distinctly different neighborhoods and 54 holes of golf on three renowned Nicklaus family golf courses. Ibis is located on the quiet edge of northern West Palm Beach and just minutes from the heart of the city.

