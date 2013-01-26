SizeItUp Makes Radical Improvements To Wheel and Tire Fitment Guide For E-Commerce

Mapping wheel and tire data has been made easier for online retailers.

Fitment database provider,SizeItUp has just launched a data mapping feature that makes it easier for online wheel and tire retailers to provide accurate fitment information to their customers.

Buying wheels and tires of the correct fitment has always been a pressing issue for customers, which is why online store owners are always looking for ways to guarantee their customer's purchase.

“Ensuring user satisfaction is a top priority”, say founder of sizeitup.com, Brian Inge. “This is why we are always doing our best to enhance our fitment database solution.”

The new feature by Sizeitup will map wheel and tire data to their respective manufacturers. The data is being mapped into an industry standard format which will be available for download to clients in multiple formats. Manufactures benefit from this service because they are available to communicate fitment information to their clients in a more effective manner. The data feed will also be submitted to SizeItUp's distribution channel though their large online reseller network. Subscribers of sizeitup's database benefit by receiving complete data that is formatted in the same standard for every brand, making it very easy to implement into their website or other online projects.

SizeItUp is making significant progress in the online wheel and tire retail industry. Each improvement is making SizeItUp's wheel fitment calculator, a better solution for eCommerce businesses.

About SizeItUp:

Sizeitup [http://www.sizeitup.com is for online retailers who are not happy with their wheel and tire fitment guide, Sizeitup is a wheel and tire fitment data provider that can power your fitment data for your electronic catalog or website. Unlike, other fitment guides, Sizeitup offers an ACES compliant fitment guide that is compatible with ebay and Amazon, and includes staggered fitments, dually fitments, lifted truck fitments, biggest plus size fitment, and big brake fitments which are all verified against real vehicles. The database includes the make and model of every vehicle manufactured since the 1960's and it is being utilized by a large number of online retailers today.

