NetPlus will exhibit telecom expense management solutions at AFCEA West 2013 next week

NetPlus will exhibit at AFCEA West 2013 in San Diego from January 28th to January 31st. Stop by booth 1618 for demonstrations of new NetPlus features.

“As NetPlus continues to expand its footprint in Department of Defense agencies, AFCEA has been a premier forum for us to discuss with government users new features and really understand what they are looking for in a communications management solution,” said Matt Lewis, President of NetPlus.

NetPlus TMS offers complete lifecycle management for communications infrastructures, from inventory control to expense management, to improve end-user service, allocate and control costs, increase data accuracy and accessibility, and streamline communication flows. It has been specifically designed for enterprise-level converged networks and can be quickly deployed to provide an integrated view across legacy telecom and VoIP networks.

About NetPlus

NetPlus is a leading Communications Management solutions provider for both commercial and government entities. With over 25 years of experience NetPlus offers a suite of solutions for telecom expense management, data validation, fault management, inventory tracking and control, provisioning, and more. Customers like Department of Defense, Department of State, United States Air Force, Avaya, Verizon, and the Pentagon utilize NetPlus solutions for the daily operation of their communications and data network. NetPlus is JITC certified and can be procured through Vanguard and GSA. Headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, NetPlus is a division of Ventraq Corporation. For more information, visit http://www.NetPlusTMS.com.

