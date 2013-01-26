JT Foxx Extends Wealth Tour to Los Angeles

JT Foxx, serial entrepreneur and one of the world's top business coaches, recently extended his 2013 wealth and success tour, where he teaches entrepreneurs four different strategies for building business growth.

Foxx will be appearing in Los Angeles on February 9 and 10 – and will teach how speaking, joint ventures, marketing, and real estate can work together to expand business opportunities.

“I've never taught these techniques before. This is brand-new cutting-edge content that shows how I got ahead of my competition and stayed there,” Foxx said.

“Whether you have an existing business or you want to start one, 2013 is the year I'm sharing the insider strategies and proprietary secrets that 90 percent of my students say they've never heard before,” he added, “I definitely want all my California students to have a chance to learn these strategies.”

The Los Angeles event will be on February 9 and 10 at the Manhattan Beach Marriott. For more information, visit http://www.megapartnering.com/2013/.com

About JT Foxx

JT Foxx started investing with nothing more than a rusted out Ford pickup truck, $974 and one cheap suit. Now just six years later, he has acquired and sold over 500 properties and closed over $40 million in real estate deals. He is a serial entrepreneur and the host of the syndicated weekend radio program, the “JT Foxx Show” in the U.S. and Canada. He has started several multi-million dollar companies all over the world, has become one the most sought after motivational speakers, and is recognized as one of the top wealth coaches in the world – all by mastering the art of partnering, branding, networking, and marketing.

