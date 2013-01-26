Premier League title race sparks interest on the Micah Richards Facebook page, says Digital Sports Group.

Digital Sports Group head of operations Matthew Tait believes that the recent domination on the field courtesy of the star studded line up has seen key player's, such as Micah Richards, Facebook page increase dramatically with the total weekly reach increasing by over 20%. The Facebook page has become a thriving hub for the Manchester City defender since its launch and is becoming more and more popular with each week that passes.

The Facebook page has become a thriving hub for the Manchester City defender since its launch and is becoming more and more popular with each week that passes, with a rapidly growing community of fans keen to hear all the latest news on their favourite player.

The official PFA Facebook page, along with Micah Richards player profile on football.co.uk, provide the only online location of the official PFA biography, lifetime stats, news and high resolution gallery.

Manchester City have now cut the deficit by 5 points now, with Manchester United stuttering against Tottenham Hotspur. The champions comfortably beat Fulham 2-0 through David Silva, as they claw back Manchester United's lead, what at one point was 7 points.

The reigning champions have had a plethora of injuries this season to key figures. Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and Micah Richards have all been massive losses for the club, but with 15 games to go Roberto Mancini will be confident his men are capable of the task set.

After being eliminated out of the Champions League, the Premier League trophy is the main target for Mancini, as he looks to retain the domestic crown.

Head of Operations at DSG, Matthew Tait had this to say, “Micah Richards really has no shortage of fans after his performances for Manchester City this season and we can see that by the success of his PFA Facebook page.”

“All of us here at Digital Sports Group are proud we've had the opportunity to work with The PFA to give the fans a fantastic and unique fan resource for Micah.”

DSG became the official digital partner of the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) earlier this year and have since launched a number of Player profile fan pages on social media site Facebook as well as providing official player pages on their football news site football.co.uk.

