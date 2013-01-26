The PFA profile for Stewart Downing has been updated for 2012-13 season, say Digital Sports Group

Digital Sports Group today announced that The PFA profile for the professional footballer Stewart Downing has been been updated. The PFA player profiles provide a unique and unrivaled insight into a professional footballer's career with full career stats, news biographies and features.

Stewart has finally began to settle in at Liverpool following some recent impressive displays at Anfield. Downing has highlighted his versatility with performances at left back, left wing and on the right. The 27 year old arrived at Anfield for a large fee, and will no doubt be desperate to show the Liverpool faithful that he was worth every penny.

Downing scored the winner in Liverpool's first competitive game of the 2012–13 season, a left foot shot in a Europa League match against Gomel. On 30 August 2012, Downing was deployed as a left-back against Hearts. He scored the winning and only goal against Anzhi Makhachkala at Anfield in the Europa League.

After the game he was praised by manager Brendan Rodgers saying, "It's been a tough time but he's a good guy. He's had a rough ride but he's an important member of our team."

Head of Operations at DSG, Matthew Tait had this to say: “Stewart Downing is a fantastic player and we have been working hard to provide the most fantastic resource that is both enjoyable to use and useful. Working with the PFA provides unique biographical information and insights that can be found nowhere else online. We are proud of our partnership with the Professional Footballers Association and the unrivaled access this provides us to the players.”

DSG became the official digital partner of the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) earlier this year and have since launched a number of Player profile fan pages on social media site Facebook as well as providing official player pages on their football news site football.co.uk.

