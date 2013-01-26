Carb Back-Loading: New Review of John Keifer's Diet Plan Released By HealthAvenger.com

HealthAvenger.com releases a review of Carb Back-Loading, a diet plan that claims that people can eat all foods they love and still have that “body to die for.”

Exercise scientist, expert on nutrition, and author of the successful book Carb-Nite Solution, John Keifer's diet plan Carb Back-Loading that claims it is not only possible to scoff at all those “banned” foods, but also can cut workouts down to just three times per week, and has caught the attention of HealthAvenger.com's Stan Stevenson, prompting an investigative review.

“One of the best things about Carb Back-Loading is that you get to understand the exact reasons why you need to eat and train at the optimum times. Every single exercise and nutrition point contained in the program is backed up by hard scientific research and evidence,” reports Stevenson. “With Carb Back-Loading, not only do you increase your knowledge of how the body works, but you can be sure that the rest of your life doesn't have to be put on hold why you try in vain to get the physique you want. It's the training program for the man (or woman) who has a life outside of training as well.”

“Carb Back-Loading is a digitally provided, instant download program that works on an intricate understanding of how every human body burns and stores fat and builds muscle,” says Stevenson. “By manipulating the body to work in the way it's meant to, rather than quick fixes that are only transient, you'll start seeing a change within days of starting. The best thing is that once you understand the reasons behind Carb Back-Loading, you can change your exercise and nutrition forever – meaning the results you see will also remain with you forever.”

The Carb Back-Loading review shows that it uses the following principles: Timed Insulin Release, MTOR and TGLUT Stimulation, Circadian Rhythms, Resistance Training, and Modulated Tissue Response (MTR). The program is simple to follow, working on a basic 1, 2, 3 system that is easy to understand and stick to. For those who crave for the odd treat of “bad” food, with Carb Back-Loading there never needs to be a food that's forbidden ever again.

“Well, in case you haven't worked it out yet, we love Carb Back-Loading. What a great book, and one that's written in a method that, while easy to understand, treats you like the adult you are as well. Backed up with real and tested scientific research, Carb Back-Loading is something that every sportsperson, athlete and guy (or girl) on the street who just wants to look as good as possible can gain a great deal from. In our humble opinion, this is some of the most cutting edge stuff we've seen in a long time about why all the old held beliefs about carbs are simply wrong. The results certainly speak for themselves.”

Those wishing to purchase Carb Back-Loading, or for more information, click here.

To access a comprehensive Carb Back-Loading review, visit http://healthavenger.com/carb-back-loading-review



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcarb-back-loading/review/prweb10356978.htm