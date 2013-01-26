Marketing 2013: Internet Income University Looks at Some of the New Trends in Online Marketing For the Year Ahead

There are many new trends in marketing 2013 will certainly see an increase in. IIU gives an example of one area in marketing that has definitely undergone a few changes which will affect how things are done in 2013.

Many are predicting that the most popular trends in marketing 2013 will see are the ideas that put a modern twist on old tricks. Updating some of the most successful marketing strategies of the last few years with some new skills, or even just with a new perspective or new way of thinking, seems to be the trend in the marketing strategies that are coming out in the lead at the beginning of this year.

Content marketing is a great example of this phenomenon. Content marketing is almost as old as the internet, but it has changed quite a bit over the years. Here is one of the major content marketing trends many experts have noticed over the past few months that will likely really take hold in the year ahead.

All online marketers know the importance of good content. The internet is driven by content, and all online marketing campaigns involve creating and publishing content. This is how it has always been. The latest change in this type of marketing strategy is not any new technology or new way of getting out the content; it is the audience that is prioritized when creating the content.

Usually, online marketers will create content with the purpose of being noticed by Google and other search engines. This is because a higher page rank means a higher level of traffic. Search engine optimization is certainly not a thing of the past, just yet; but there is definitely more of an emphasis being put on not just getting a great page rank, but actually providing really valuable information to the readers.

The reason for the new emphasis is largely due to some changes in Google's algorithms that penalized web pages that were judged to be created solely to get a good SEO score, but which didn't provide value to the readers. This was a huge deal, because many “SEO experts” were building their campaigns on very poor quality backlinking practices. Now it is necessary to not only think about where the content will be posted, but how that content will be viewed by the actual human recipients of the information being given.

Another reason for the shift in focus is due to the ease in which social networks like Facebook, Twitter and other sites allow people to share articles or other content that they think is interesting or important. If some content goes “viral” this will hold a lot more weight with search engines than if it had the perfect SEO score, with all the keywords in just the right places and all the right tags being used.

So, by prioritizing the reader while creating the content, an online marketer can effectively enhance their efforts in at least two ways. First of all, they avoid the risk of having their webpage penalized for poor quality content and, second, they are able to take advantage of the very powerful marketing engine that is social sharing. These two benefits alone have prompted a lot of change in the content marketing world.

This is just one example of how the new trends in marketing 2013 will see are going to involve new thinking about older strategies. For more information about changes in the online marketing world, please visit Internet Income University.

