Layne Publications Receive Order Number 1000 for Mountain Dew Banjo Tab and Jam Track

Approximately two months since its official release, Layne Publications' popular Mountain Dew Banjo Tab has received the order number 1000 from the students of the company. One may recall that this banjo tab was released by the company in the middle of November.

Layne Publications has just hit the headlines in the bluegrass music fraternity. Their popular product Mountain Dew Banjo Tab has brought glory to the company by receiving 1000 orders within a little more than 2 months of time. This premium tab was released by Layne Publications in the middle of November and is available for download in the company website. Along with a premium tablature, this entire package includes two MP3 backing tracks, and chord charts.

Layne Publications is a popular name amongst youngsters looking to master the art of bluegrass music. The company was formed in 2005 and since then they have worked hard to become the most trusted resource on bluegrass instruction and learning. Unlike any other similar company, Layne Publications has built a comprehensive collection of banjo, guitar, and mandolin tabs. All these tabs are designed to help students feel like playing in tandem with a full band.

All the tabs released so far by Layne Publications are the creations of Jordan Layne Bourland, the founder of the company. Reacting on one of his tabs receiving 1000 orders, he said, "It is certainly a great feeling to know that our students like what we do for them. This milestone will certainly inspire us to do better in the future. I take this opportunity to thank all our students for their continuous support."

About Layne Publications

Since 2005 Layne Publications has been the premier source for Bluegrass Instruction and learning. They have sold thousands of tabs and helped thousands of players improve their ability in the comfort of their own home. Students can then take this new skill out to their local bluegrass jam session or to the next practice with their band and show off what they've learned. It gives them the chance to practice things at home without the pressure of getting it right the first time. They can stop, rewind and continue going over that trouble spot without the bass player standing there giving them the evil eye because it wants to move on to the next song.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbanjo-tabs/layne-publications/prweb10341974.htm