Record company formation in Beckenham reports Duport

Beckenham saw a record number of new company registrations during the third quarter of last year, according to recent research by company formation agents, Duport.co.uk.

During the third quarter of 2012, company formation in Beckenham reached a record level. There were 128 company formations during the period - more than any other third quarter in the history of the area.

Company closures also dropped during this period. There were 70 during the third quarter, compared to 83 during Q3 of 2011. As a result of this, net company growth rose significantly from 24 to 58.

Thanks to its proximity to London, excellent transport links and affluent residents, Beckenham seems to be recovering from the financial crisis more quickly than other areas in the UK.

Managing Director of Duport.co.uk, Peter Valaitis said:

“Our latest report for Beckenham suggests the town is thriving, despite tough economic conditions.”

“As new companies flock to the area, the business base will become even more diverse, strengthening the local economy still further.”

The Duport Business Confidence Report for Beckenham contains a variety of data that can be used to analyse the local business landscape. More information and statistics can be found at http://www.duport.co.uk/beckenham.

