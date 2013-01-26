Jacked Up: Review Examining This ASR Testosterone Boosting Supplement Released By QuickMuscleBuildingTips.com

QuickMuscleBuildingTips.com releases a review of Jacked Up, a supplement that claims to boost testosterone levels without taking steroids.

ASR Supplements claim that they have discovered a way to boost testosterone without steroids and that is why the supplement Jacked Up has caught the attention of QuickMuscleBuildingTips.com's Stan Stevenson, prompting a investigative reviews.

“After a quick Jacked Up review we found that the supplement increases muscle strength up top 183% in 45 days or less, strips off body fat, and builds muscle mass and strength up to 177% faster than normal," reports Stevenson. “This supplement increase testosterone levels up to 170% in 45 days or less. Unlike steroids and prohormones, taking Jacked Up does not suppress your body's natural production of testosterone, what it actually does is boost up the levels!”

After the Jacked Up review, it was found that this is a supplement that professes to raise the levels of testosterone in the body – in a safe, all natural way by harnessing the power of a potent herbal compound. This is done by utilizing a specially prepared extract of a herb found in Malaysia. A herb known as Eurycoma Longifolia (or Tonkat Ali or Longjack for short). It was discovered many years ago that this plant drastically increased a man's sex drive, but it's recently been discovered that it not only raises testosterone levels to an incredible rate, but also builds muscle like crazy. JackedUp is a formula harnessing the power of this plant, but combining it with strategically proportions of several other little known stimulating nutriceuticals to create a synergistic effect. Early results from both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Malaysian government sponsored agency study have shown that Longjack is also a powerful anti-oxidant.

“Okay, so you might just think that Jacked Up is for the Arnolds and Stallones of this world. Well, you couldn't be more wrong,” says Stevenson. “While this is a great supplement for those who want to build huge amounts of lean muscle, it's also great for the average “guy on the street'” who just wants to look good into his forties, fifties and beyond. Not to mention anyone who might be a little concerned about their libido or performance between the sheets. Jacked Up will certainly have you revving off the scale when it comes to your actions in that particular department.”

“Well, it's a refreshing change to actually see a product on the market that does exactly what it says on the label as well as being 100% safe to take, and containing no banned substances whatsoever. Body builders, athletes and general fitness all-rounders alike can all benefit from taking Jacked Up. In our humble opinion, it ought to be something the doctors should be telling us guys to take once we hit our thirties and beyond. With the money back guarantee that comes with Jacked Up, that makes trying it a bit of a no-brainer, as far as we're concerned. Yep, Jacked Up definitely gets the thumbs up from us. And if you don't try it, then you'll never know if it could've had the same effects for you. In a nutshell, we love it!”

Those wishing to purchase ASR's Jacked Up, or for more information, one should go to the official site by clicking here.

Stan Stevenson provides muscle building information and reviews many of the workout programs, supplements and diets on his website QuickMuscleBuildingTips.com.



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebJacked-up-review/testosterone-supplement/prweb10311156.htm