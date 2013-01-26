MXI Corp Announces Annual 'Learn to Earn' Event to be Held This Summer; Provides Xocai Healthy Chocolate Distributors Ideas to Help Grow Their Businesses

‘Learn to Earn' provides attendees with tools and ideas to help grow their businesses.

The annual “Learn to Earn” (L2E) Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) event will be held June 17, at the Peppermill Reno Hotel & Casino in Reno, Nev. The annual L2E event is a “must-attend” for Xoçai™ chocolate distributors. The event agenda includes presentations from leading distributors.

“This one-day event will provide attendees with the secrets to develop a ‘high-altitude' business,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “This is an annual event to which Xoçai™ distributors around the country look forward.”

The conference agenda includes presentations from up-and-coming Xoçai™ distributors who will share the secrets that made their business plans work and how to implement these ideas into attendees' businesses.

“No fluff guaranteed—the Learn to Earn event provides attendees with real-life stories and how-to advice,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Green, president of Winner's Circle International. “This is a seven-hour event where attendees will leave with many ideas and tips to make their businesses thrive.”

Registration is $79 if completed before May 1, $99 May 1. Registration includes lunch and an event manual. Discounted hotel rooms are also available through the event. Registration can be completed online.

About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.

