Ferrimy Construction Discusses Key Home Projects for 2013: Roof Maintenance and Roofing Repair in Boston, MA

As winter draws closer to an end, it is important for homeowners to assess and maintain their rough after the harsh season.

The cold is still here along with the snow and ice, but it will not be here forever. Soon, the snow and ice will be melting as the weather begins to warm. One of the things that homeowners may have already started thinking about are the projects that they have waiting for them once the weather gets a little bit nicer. Chief among these, according to Ferrimy Construction, is to be sure to check for any necessary roof repairs in Boston, MA once weather permits.

Before the winter comes, homeowners should be sure to perform maintenance and cleaning of their roof. This will include removing all the debris including leaves, twigs, seedlings, and so on. This would also including checking the condition of the roof flashing, looking for and replacing missing or damaged shingles, and generally making sure that the roof is in good repair and ready for winter. After winter, it is important to carry out the same sort of inspection on the roof.

Specifically, homeowners are looking to see that the roof held up during the winter. They are looking for any shingles that may have been torn off my wind or damaged by the heavy snow. It is also important to look for the flashing on the roof and make sure that ice has not gotten under and damaged it. It is probably best to consider hiring a professional roofer in Boston, MA to have the inspections and any necessary repairs.

A qualified roofer knows not only what to look for and how to make the repairs, but also how to move around on the roof. Homeowners may not realize that there are special shoes or coverings that should be worn when moving around on a roof. There are also places that you want to step and areas you most certainly do not want to step. When it comes to cleaning the roof, there are some specific chemicals and cleaners to use on different roofing materials. Keeping the roof properly maintained and inspecting the roof carefully both before and after the winter season can save homeowners a lot of money. It avoids more complicated repairs down the road.

