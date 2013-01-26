YummyHair Extensions Now Offers Textured Closure Frontals

Closure frontals helps to acheive a natural looking installation while protecting natural hair from heat damage and other environmental factors. It is also a great solution for women with Alopecia and other hair loss conditions.

YummyHair Extensions offers high-end exotic virgin hair extensions sourced from several countries in South America and Russia. They come in a variety of textures and patterns guaranteed to suit every woman.

YummyHair Extensions receives approximately 50 kilos of raw ponytails in a month. These ponytails are sorted, blended and wefted at their US facility. They do not outsource any of their business processes to overseas factories. By doing this, YummyHair is able to closely manage all processes from beginning to end. Yummie of YummyHair Extensions states, "QualityControl and Customer Service is very important to us."

Products include:

-Russian Federation Natural Straight Wefts

-Russian Federation Wavy/Curly Wefts

-South American Belleza Wavy Wefts

-Russian Federation Textured Closure Frontals

They are available in textures ranging from Satin Soft to Very Coarse

Due to the pure nature of their products, customers can be assured that each yummy bundle will be tangle free, free of split ends, have natural moisture and bounce. Yummyhair can be permed, colored, washed, blow dried and flat ironed.

Guaranteed to last for up to 5 years, YummyHair not only provides high quality unprocessed human hair; they also provide their customers with an experience they will never forget.

