South County Spine Care spinal decompression medical center is expanding its facility

The Orange County pain management and spine care center, South County Spine Care, led by sports injury doctor Dr. Jeff Shad, who specializes in non-surgical back pain management and spinal decompression, has expanded its Irvine facility by adding new key staff members and advanced equipment.

In December, the Orange County pain clinic is introducing several pieces of advanced equipment for sports injury physical therapy. These include the VAXD, DRX900 and DRX900e for the specific treatment of spinal decompression and related back pain. VAXD treatment is rare in the area, though Dr. Shad, one of the best chiropractors in the Orange County, understands its important value, “These devices help me to do the good orthopedic and chiropractic work that I and my staff already do. The VAXD and others will only help accelerate the process and make a lasting difference to patients.” Each of these advanced devices help to reduce and eventually eliminate lower back pain by creating more spinal disc space, lessening herniation, increasing lumbar strength and reducing of pressure between discs by means of uniquely applied pressure.

Also, several key staff members have been added to the Irvine chiropractic center. These include both new administrative staff, as well as two new medical technicians and sports therapists. “Ultimately, my patients will be able to go through their therapy more easily with a shorter waiting period for emergencies and walk-ins,” says Dr. Shad.

For those patients who can't commute to the Orange County spinal decompression center, the SCSC offers absolutely free transportation within a 10-mile radius of their Irvine location. The SCSC services several major areas in Southern California, including Irvine, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Hills and other areas.

Dr. Shad attends to a wide variety of back pain patients and their needs. As such, Dr. Shad, who manages, operates and practices in the Orange County pain center and physical therapy medical office, provides a several areas of service, including sports medicine, rehabilitation therapy, non-surgical spinal decompression, spinal pain management, orthopedic rehabilitation, physical therapy, as well as an IDD spine program.

The South County Spine Center is led by Dr. Jeff Shad, who has been a practicing Doctor of Chiropractic and sports injury doctor in Irvine for 20 years. Dr. Shad's primary goal is to promote manual spinal decompression therapy by using holistic techniques to initiate the patient healing process. The SCSC specializes in advanced, long-lasting, non-surgical chiropractic and medical techniques that alleviate and eliminate chronic and traumatic back injuries. Based in Orange County, the SCSC services patients throughout greater Southern California.

Dr. Shad and the SCSC medical team are available for both mainstream national and regional online, print, radio and television interviews. Images and information about SCSC are available on: http://www.southcountyspinecare.com.

