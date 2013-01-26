San Francisco Outdoor Planter Manufacturer A. Silvestri Co. Joins San Francisco Flower & Garden Show

A. Silvestri Co., San Francisco's supplier of ceramic pots, fountains and other Italian pottery, is taking part in the 2013 San Francisco Flower & Garden Show.

As a local manufacturer of decorative landscape pieces, outdoor planters and Italian pottery, A. Silvestri Co. is once again participating in the San Francisco Flower & Garden Show, a highly anticipated annual event in San Francisco. With this year's theme, "Gardens Make the World Go Round," the show will feature international display gardens, as well as small space gardens that will be exhibited at the San Mateo Event Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 20 to March 23, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 24.

"We do this show every year. Come visit us at booth 742," Dina Perez of A. Silvestri Co. said. "We will run special sales and introduce new products during the event."

The show is a great way to find out what is up and coming in the gardening world--there are seminars and beautiful garden displays done by well-known local garden designers and landscapers; and live plants, seeds and decor are all available for sale. The four-day event will likewise feature DIY demonstrations, gardening tips and activities full of fun and learning for children. Visitors are also invited to relax in the wine garden, which showcases one of A. Silvestri Co.'s fountains.

A. Silvestri Co. is a manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of decorative garden accessories, including statuaries, fountains, ceramic pots, planters and urns, as well as busts, benches, tables, columns, pedestals and bird baths.

"We look forward to this show every year," Perez said. "It marks the beginning of spring for us."

For more information about A. Silvestri Co., call 415-287-9866 and 415-239-5990, view the company on the Web at http://www.asilvestri.com, or visit 2630 Bayshore Blvd. in San Francisco.

About A. Silvestri Co.

A. Silvestri Co. is a manufacturer of architectural grade, decorative pre-cast concrete statuaries, fountains, ceramic pots, planters and garden art. It also offers more than 1,000 pieces of cast stone architectural, plaza, home and garden art pieces, including hundreds of fountains, statues, busts, benches, tables, columns, pedestals, Italian pottery, bird baths, patios, plaza and garden planters, urns and pots, plaques, garden animals, and Asian-influenced garden items.

