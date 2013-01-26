Skechers Lawsuit Filed By Wright & Schulte for an Arizona Man Who Suffered a Broken Collarbone Allegedly Due to the Defective Design of Skechers Toning Shoes

The attorneys of Wright & Schulte have filed another Skechers lawsuit. This one on behalf of an Arizona man who allegedly fell and suffered a broken clavicle due to the defective design of Skechers Shape-ups.

The experienced product liability attorneys at Wright & Schulte, LLC have filed a Skechers Lawsuit on behalf of an Arizona man alleging that the rocker bottom design of the Skechers Shape-ups caused him to fall and sustain a midclavicular three-part fracture with mild angulation. Further, the Skechers Shape-Ups Lawsuit also states that the plaintiff had to undergo surgery for the fracture, which required a plate and screws to repair.

This case (Case No. 3:12-cv-00671-TBR), filed on October 16, 2012, named Skechers, U.S.A., Inc., Skechers, U.S.A., Inc., II and Skechers Fitness Group as defendants. The Skechers corporations are based in Manhattan Beach, California. As with previous Skechers lawsuits, this case has been filed in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division (MDL 2308).

Wright & Schulte, LLC is experienced in defending the rights of those who have suffered severe Skechers Shape-Ups injuries after using products with defective or dangerous designs. Our experienced Skechers lawyers are experienced at successfully going up against large corporations. We welcome individuals who think that they have been injured due to these toning shoes to speak with our Skechers lawyers by visiting yourlegalhelp.com or by calling 1-800-399-0795.

According to court documents, the plaintiff purchased a pair of Skechers Shape-ups from a local department store. After wearing the shoes for 25 to 45 minutes a day for two weeks, the plaintiff began wearing the shoes on a daily basis. In December of 2011, the plaintiff was walking on a flat surface when his left Skechers Shape-up toning shoe suddenly rolled forward and caused him to fall. The plaintiff was taken by ambulance to the local hospital where an x-ray revealed his fractured clavicle. The plaintiff had to undergo surgery to repair the fracture.

Additionally, court documents allege the rocker bottom design of Skechers Shape-ups contributed to the injuries sustained by the plaintiff. The plaintiff also alleges that the Skechers Corporation failed to warn the public about the possibility of injuries associated with the toning shoes. Further, the Skechers lawsuit alleges that the toning, strengthening, and heath representations made by the Skechers Corporation were false as proven by an independent study conducted by the American Council on Exercise (ACE) at the University of Wisconsin. The study analyzed whether toning shoes have health benefits greater than standard sneakers and found that, “there is simply no evidence to support the claims that these shoes will help wearers exercise more intensely, burn more calories or improve muscle strength and tone.” (http://www.acefitness.org/getfit/studies/toningshoes072010.pdf)

About Wright & Schulte LLC

Wright & Schulte LLC is committed to the ideal that America's legal system should work for its people. The attorneys of Wright & Schulte LLC stand up for the rights of the injured or wronged, and we will fight tirelessly to ensure that even the largest corporations take responsibility for their actions. If you are looking for a law firm that will guarantee the aggressive and personal representation you deserve, we encourage you to contact Wright & Schulte LLC today for a Free Skechers Lawsuit evaluation through yourlegalhelp.com or by calling 1-800-399-0795

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364521.htm