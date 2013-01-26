Bob Seger Tour Tickets: Seats For All Bob Seger Concerts Featuring Kid Rock & The Silver Bullet Band On Sale Today At Affordable Prices From QueenBeeTickets.com

QueenBeeTickets.com has delighted a legendary singer's fan base with affordable Bob Seger tickets for every stop on his Rock and Roll Never Forgets Tour. Today, QueenBeeTickets.com has released Bob Seger tour tickets for all concerts featuring Kid Rock and the Silver Bullet Band in all price ranges.

Bob Seger tour tickets are some of the most in demand at QueenBeeTickets.com, and the organization is offering affordable Bob Seger tickets for every stop on his Rock and Roll Never Forgets Tour. The singer will visit cities from Toledo, Ohio, to Vancouver, British Columbia, on this first leg of the tour. This initial leg runs from Feb. 27 to April 2, and it concludes with a concert in Denver.

In the early part of his career, Bob Seger was a featured performer in the greater Detroit area but was struggling to gain mainstream support away from Michigan. That changed when the album and single of the same name, “Night Moves,” were released in 1976. The single jumped to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album peaked in the eighth position on the Billboard 200. The song was later honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of the 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.

Fans located near where he grew up, Ann Arbor, Mich., or where the singer currently lives, Orchard Lake Village, Mich., are likely looking forward to purchasing Bob Seger concert tickets for one of his first two shows. Toledo is just south of the Michigan-Ohio border and an easy drive from the Detroit metropolitan area, and Grand Rapids, Mich., is located about two hours to the west. He will be performing in the western Michigan city on March 5.

Fans heading to one of his concerts with their freshly purchased Bob Seger concert tickets will likely have songs from throughout his more than 50 years as an artist spinning in their heads. His top-performing album on the Billboard 200 is “Against the Wind.” It came out in 1980 and topped that chart. He also had four songs on that album that peaked at 42nd or higher on the Billboard Hot 100. The song by the same name reached the fifth position, and “Fire Lake” was sixth.

He has had one song peak in the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200, “Shakedown” from the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack. It also topped the Canadian chart. It was honored as a nominee for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. “Shame on the Moon” from “The Distance” was released in 1982, and the song peaked at No. 2 on the singles chart.

QueenBeeTickets.com provides authentic concert, sports, and theater tickets to the general public for less. Customers are invited to apply one of our promo codes for additional savings on any seats, including those that have already been discounted. Other hot sellers in concerts can be found in the Rock, Country, and Festival music categories.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebDiscount-Concert-Tix/Bob-Seger-Tour-Tickets/prweb10364406.htm