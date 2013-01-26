JustCheapTickets.com Announces Rush Tickets On Sale For "Clockwork Angels Tour"

JustCheapTickets.com announces Rush tickets now available for the rock band's "Clockwork Angels Tour." The band is continuing the tour they embarked on last year to promote their latest release.

The Canadian rock group performs a variety of music that includes heavy metal, hard rock and progressive rock. They will continue to entertain fans this year with their current "Clockwork Angels Tour" as they have previously in 2012. The group found it necessary to extend the tour beyond last year's dates due to such an overwhelming demand for concert tickets, and JustCheapTickets.com has many available tickets on sale for eager fans to obtain.

On April 18 in Los Angeles, the rock group will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after having been eligible for induction for 14 years. The band was already inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame back in 1994. Each member of the group is a very proficient musician and has received individual honors as well as awards for the group as a whole.

The "Clockwork Angels Tour" will take the band to nine U.S. cities from April 23 until May 11. The U.S. destinations include Austin, Sunrise, Orlando, Raleigh, Nashville, Baltimore, Uncasville, Virginia Beach and Atlantic City. After the group has performed a number of international concerts, they are likely to return to the States for additional shows that have yet to be announced.

Since Rush tickets have been selling at such a remarkable rate, fans who have not acquired their seats yet should be quick in obtaining them. The talented group of musicians have sold over 40 million albums around the world during the course of their career. They rank in the top three for rock bands with consecutive Platinum or Gold albums, having 24 Gold and 14 in the Platinum status. The only two bands ahead of them are The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

The band has been active since forming in 1968. They have acquired many fans who are now anxious to obtain tickets for upcoming concert dates. The fact that the group needed to extend the "Clockwork Angels Tour" into this year attests to their amazing popularity among rock music fans.

About Us

Rush tickets are available through the large inventory at JustCheapTickets.com. Customers will also find George Strait tickets for his final tour as well as Luke Bryan tickets.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebrushtickets/rushconcert/prweb10364281.htm