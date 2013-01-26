SuperbTicketsOnline.com Announces One Direction Concert Tickets For 2013 World Tour

A popular boy band is embarking on its 2013 World Tour in February, and SuperbTicketsOnline.com has One Direction tickets available for each of the North American stops and several of the European performances.

One of the most popular boy bands in the world is embarking on an eagerly anticipated 2013 World Tour, and SuperbTicketsOnline.com has One Direction tickets available at for each of the North American shows and several of the European dates. The tour is scheduled to take place in Europe from February to May before the group heads to North America for dates in June, July and August.

The boy band is looking forward to once again hitting the road after its Up All Night Tour concluded on July 1. It was the first headlined by the group. The teen heartthrobs also started that tour in Europe before they performed five times in Oceania. The initial show on American soil took place on May 22 in Uncasville, Conn. The tour concluded with an incredible concert just outside Miami in Sunrise, Fla. A video album from the tour, “Up All Night: The Live Tour,” has sold a million copies worldwide.

The group is comprised of five members. Niall Horan is from Ireland, and the rest of the group consists of English natives. The remaining four members are Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Liam Payne. They have released two albums: "Take Me Home" and “Up All Night." Those pieces of work were released in 2012 and 2011, respectively. Both topped the Billboard 200 chart. In fact, “Take Me Home” has peaked in the No. 1 position in at least nine countries. Two of the group's singles have placed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Live While We're Young.” They peaked in the fourth and third positions, respectively.

The group received mainstream interest in the United Kingdom and eventually throughout the world after its success on the British show, “The X Factor.” After failing to progress out of an early stage as individuals, guest judge Nicole Scherzinger recommended that they come together and form a group and re-enter the competition in the Groups category. The teen band would eventually finish in third place and take the hearts of many who followed its journey through the season.

