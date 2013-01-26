Rainfall Causes Hundreds of Accidents on CA Roadways; Car Accident Attorney Jeff Nadrich Responds

The recent Los Angeles storm has caused hundreds of injury accidents. Personal injury lawyer Jeffrey Nadrich offers advice to motorists.

Rainy conditions have a way of wreaking havoc on California's roadways, and the recent Southern California storm has made this all too evident. According to local ABC News affiliate ABC 7, there have been hundreds of automobile accidents on Los Angeles area roadways and highways just since Thursday. The biggest accident, according to ABC, occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday on the 101 Freeway at Highland Avenue. Additionally, six separate accidents involving a total of 16 vehicles occurred in the same area, according to local officials.

Incidents were also reported on the 105, the 91, the 10 and the 57 freeways. One incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. on Thursday, involved a big rig. The National Weather Service reports scattered showers throughout most of the weekend, which may potentially result in even more incidents on the highways.

California car accident attorney Jeff Nadrich has worked with car accident vehicles for more than 25 years, and urges motorists to be extremely cautious when commuting during slick, rainy day conditions. Nadrich points out that anyone who experiences a rainy day automobile accident should see a physician at once, even if physical injuries do not immediately present themselves.

Nadrich also advises accident victims to be mindful of their passengers.

According to Nadrich, “Make sure that you passengers are not injured. If they appear to be injured or complain of any pains suggest that they seek medical attention. If they are in extreme pain arrange for them to get to the emergency room for immediate assistance.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcar-accident/attorney/prweb10363819.htm