Royal Mail added to printed.com's delivery options

printed.com is now offering the option of Royal Mail delivery on print orders, in addition to their trackable courier service. The Royal Mail service is an economical option that is ideal for smaller orders such as low quantities of print postcards and business card printing.

It's signed, sealed and delivered: printed.com is now offering the option of Royal Mail delivery on print orders, in addition to their trackable courier service. The Royal Mail service is an economical option that is ideal for smaller orders such as low quantities of print postcards and business card printing. It will keep costs down on the overall price of orders where tracking is not needed.

Up until now, the rapidly-expanding online print firm has offered a trackable courier service. This costs £7.65 up to 8kg and 30p a kilo thereafter, with a two-to-three day turnaround. The Royal Mail service costs a £4 flat fee for orders up to 2kg in weight. Delivery time is unaffected, with the same two-to-three day turnaround, but the tracking service is not offered with Royal Mail delivery.

The company brought in the extra delivery option after listening to feedback from customers, who had asked for a cheaper posting option on the printed.com ideas board, and in conversations with the Customer Service team. The move is part of an ongoing drive to improve the website, giving customers input in the changes made. The overall aim is to build printed.com into the biggest and easiest site for buying digital print.

Through an easy online order form, customers are offered a huge range of size, paper and finishing options on a large product range, from postcards to folded leaflets and vinyl banners. The addition of Royal Mail delivery means customers will now be able to further customize orders to their exact requirements.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363437.htm