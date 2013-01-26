Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band are Going on Tour and Tickets are on Sale at TicketGenie.com

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band is kicking off the Rock and Roll Never Forgets Tour and Fans can get the tickets at TicketGenie.com.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will return to the road for the first leg of their Rock And Roll Never Forgets 2013 Tour. Kid Rock will be performing with Bob Seger in St. Paul and Fargo. The tour will kick off February 27th in Toledo, OH and include stops in Grand Rapids, Seattle, Portland and Green Bay. The tour will also feature a series of dates in Canada including Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Vancouver, and Winnipeg. Fans can get their Bob Seger Tickets at TicketGenie.com

February 27, 2013 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

March 1, 2013 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

March 5, 2013 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

March 7, 2013 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

March 13, 2013 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre

March 15, 2013 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

March 16, 2013 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Dome

March 19, 2013 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

March 21, 2013 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place

March 23, 2013 - Saskatoon, SK - Credit Union Center

March 27, 2013 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

March 29, 2013 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

March 30, 2013 - Portland, OR - Rose Garden

April 2, 2013 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

TicketGenie.com is a one stop shop for Sports, Concert and Theatre tickets throughout the United States and Canada. All Ticketgenie.com transactions are backed by Ticketgenie.com's 125% Unconditional Guarantee. With this guarantee in place, Ticketgenie.com is a safer way to purchase tickets than from auction or classified ad sites. TicketGenie's call center is open every day from 7 am to 12 am (Eastern Time) at (877) 842-9669. Ticketgenie.com is open for business 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Bob Segar fans can get their Cheap Bob Seger Tickets at TicketGenie.com. More dates announced soon - keep an eye on TicketGenie.com!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebBob-Seger-TIckets/Tour/prweb10362323.htm