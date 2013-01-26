Grange Hotels Awarded 'Best Small Hotel Company' at the Business Traveller Awards 2013

On the 21st January 2013 at ‘one of the most fiercely contested awards ceremonies in recent years' Grange Hotels were awarded the accolade of Best Small Hotel Company.

The Business Travel Awards which are in their 18th year, celebrate the travel industry's leading businesses, teams and individuals who have,' performed outstandingly in their field' over the last year.

The award acknowledges Grange Hotels' commitment to providing excellence to business travellers. The judging panel – consisting of business travel buyers and hospitality field leaders –assessed Grange Hotels to be the outstanding market leader, stating: ‘The Judges were particularly impressed with Grange Hotels' focus on the corporate market, their impressive CSR programme and their overall commitment and investment in design, innovation and staff, making them a very strong winner.'

Grange Hotels' Managing Director Tony Matharu stated: ‘As Managing Director of Grange Hotels I am delighted to have received the prestigious Best Small Hotel Company Award. This accolade recognises more than 25 years of outstanding contribution from many people, including but not only from our personnel, our clients, our guests and our suppliers and we are grateful for their support.'

Grange Hotels will continue to innovate and invest in designing, building and managing the highest quality hotels in London and across a variety of key locations to satisfy and hopefully exceed the changing expectations of the business traveller.

About Grange Hotels:

As the UK capital's leading independent hotel group, Grange Hotels is a unique collection of luxury hotels in prime central London locations. At Grange Hotels you will find individual history and character, expertly combined with the highest standards of contemporary design, comfort and personal service, and an unrivalled array of facilities and services to suit the most discerning visitors. These range from state-of-the-art and Conference and Events facilities for up to 2000 guests, spectacular health clubs and award-winning spas which boast half Olympic-sized swimming pools, fabulously equipped gym studios and even golf, to myriad specialist drinking and dining opportunities, roof gardens, piazzas and the ultimate exclusive private member's club and live music venue featuring cutting edge live musical performances throughout the week.

