Design Swatches that are Large and Easy to Use are Available from a New Website: MEGA Swatch

MEGA Swatch's New Website Helps Take the Guesswork Out of Home Remodeling.

MEGA Swatch, a new company that offers its customers giant paper sample swatches of flooring, countertops, and cabinets, has just launched its user-friendly website. The company features a plethora of sample swatches, including large cabinet, hardwood flooring, marble and granite countertop design samples.

Traditionally, homeowners who wanted to remodel a room have only had access to tiny product samples. As anybody who has tried to select colors and materials for their home knows quite well, it can be very difficult to get an accurate idea of what cabinet sample swatches will truly look like in their finished product. Now, by simply hanging or setting MEGA Swatch samples on the area to be remodeled, people can simply stand back and see what a completed project will look like before it is even started.

At MEGA Swatch, the company's patented large samples eliminate all guesswork out of the decision-making process. With some swatches as large as 24 by 37 inches in size, the decision is now much easier. MEGA Swatches are so economical that customers can try as many sample combinations as needed until they find exactly what they are looking for.

MEGA Swatches are easily transported, budget-minded, readily accessible and above all visually accurate. MEGA Swatch, LLC has gone through great lengths to make its MEGA Swatches match the materials they simulate. For example, each countertop sample is made and color-corrected from an actual slab. These samples are used to help the decision-maker feel secure about their final selection. No more second-guessing the finished product.

“Our production process is unparalleled, using the latest photographic technology and light-testing to give you unprecedented accuracy in depth of color and detail. We are very proud of this new product and know that once you have used them, you will wonder why the industry has taken so long in developing this great resource.”

People who are interested in learning more about MEGA Swatch and its innovative products are welcome to visit the new website at any time. There, visitors can read about the company and the giant swatches that it offers to customers. Category tabs at the top and on the left hand side of the homepage make it easy for customers to find the specific large swatches they are looking for. For instance, homeowners who are interested in re-doing their floors may click on “Hardwood Flooring MEGA Swatches.” This will take them to a page that is devoted to wood floor swatches in a variety of colors and finishes. Those who are considering updating their kitchen may select “Kitchen Remodeling” to see photos of newly renovated kitchens as well as read tips on how to make the process as stress-free as possible.

About MEGA Swatch:

MEGA Swatch is made up of a team of creative minds who thought it was time for countertop, flooring and cabinet design samples that make sense. For more information or to order samples today, please visit the MEGA Swatch website at http://www.MEGASwatch.com



