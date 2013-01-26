Point Guard Marcus Edward Hill Saddles Up with the American Basketball League's 'Lonestar Law'

Point Guard Marcus Edward Hill Signs with the American Basketball League's 'Lonestar Law' and is leading scorer in game one against the 'Texas Surge'

Settling into his new residence in San Antonio, Texas, basketball player extraordinaire Marcus Hill, joins the American Basketball League's 'Lonestar Law' as their newest Point Guard. The 'Lonestar Law' kicked off the season with their first game on January 20th with a win against the 'Texas Surge.' With Hill as the teams leading scorer earning 20 points and 3 assists for game one, it's easy to see that the “Hillability” is in full swing.

Hill, began with a breakout career as a starting Point Guard for his alma mater, Minnesota State University-Mankato where he was one of the most decorated/record holding basketball alumni the school has had. Prior to joining the 'Lonestar Law,' Hill's journey into professional basketball lead him to the NBA D-League's 'Springfield Armor' where he was drafted in the 6th round. He eventually took a year off from playing professional ball to concentrate on developmental training, as well as to become more active in the community through humanitarian services and public advocacy for fighting childhood obesity-- an epidemic sweeping the nation.

Hill has an unyielding passion for giving back to the underserved. Alongside his father, Chuck Hill, they created a youth basketball organization called ‘The Minnesota Chill' where their sole mission is to provide a positive environment for youth to explore the sport and stay active throughout the school year. With childhood obesity being one of the leading causes of youth diabetes, amongst a multitude of other medical complications, Hill sought to create an organization that not only adhered to his passions as a ball player, but also gave him the opportunity to pay his skill set forward by assisting other rising stars in reaching their highest level.

The 'Minnesota Chill' platform will also serve as the foundation for Hill's youth training camps which will be instated the summer of 2013. The camps will focus on providing tomorrow's all stars with the mental and physical tools to harness their basketball excellence. Other organizations Hill has worked with include: Youth Determined to Succeed, The Teen Enrichment Center, and the Boys and Girl's Club.

What's next for Hill and the Lonestar Law? They face the South Texas Revolution on Friday, January 25th and Twin City United on Sunday, January 27th.

