Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center, one of the top ambulatory surgery centers in Orange County announces the launch of their new website

Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center, one of the top ambulatory surgery centers in Orange County, announces the launch of their new and dynamic website, which features information about specialty procedures performed, key surgical staff, its facility and operations, as well as patient procedure preparation. The website, created by top design team Dynamo Web Solutions, officially launches publicly on January 26, 2013.

Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center, a preeminent surgery center in Orange County, is announcing the public launch of their dynamic, interactive website, set for a January 26, 2013 release. The CVOSC medical and surgical team has been working closely with Dynamo Web Solutions, a top design team based in Irvine, California to create the company's official website.

The Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center website features a panoply of special menu items and feature articles, which include information about their surgical weight-loss program (Lap-Band), spine procedures (minimally-invasive), foot and ankle surgery, plastic surgery, general surgery and other services. The website also provides key information about the surgical center's facility features, surgical staff professional highlights, patient testimony, FAQs, contact information and other information.

CVOSC has created their website to enable easy access for patients to choose just the right surgical team and center for their important medical needs. Those whose needs range from requiring the best plastic surgeons in Orange County, to the very best orthopedic surgeons in Orange County turn to CVOSC for their state-of-the-art facility and excellent medical teams.

The Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center provides patients with the very latest in outpatient surgical medical support in the Orange County area. Our highly seasoned and licensed surgical staff has been in practice collectively for over one hundred years, providing successful surgical outcomes for thousands of happy and healthy surgical care patients in Southern California. Based in Orange County, the CVOSC services patients throughout greater Southern California.

The CVOSC medical team is available for both mainstream national and regional online, print, radio and television interviews. Images and information about CVOSC are available on: http://www.crownvalleysurgicalcenter.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360818.htm