ChristianSingleSeniors.com Hires Senior Programmer

Tim Nong Brings 12 Years of Experience to Popular Dating Website.

Prompted by its continued growth amongst senior dating sites, ChristianSingleSeniors.com is proud to announce the addition of Tim Nong to its staff as a high level Senior Programmer. With over 12 years of experience in the development of software and social media applications, Nong brings an extensive knowledge of the industry and will provide key insight in developing new features as well as improving the site's user experience.

“This is an exciting time to be part of ChristianSingleSeniors.com,” says company spokeswoman Olga Wright, “We have established a solid foundation in building a community that keeps users enthusiastic and engaged. The hiring of Tim Nong is an indication of our success and the next step in our community's development.”

An initial project on deck for Nong includes enhancing the senior dating site's mobile capabilities. “Today's senior is technologically savvy,” according to Wright, “Statistics demonstrate that half of cellphone users own a smartphone. Add to that the popularity of iPads and other tablets, and it is vital that ChristianSingleSeniors.com maintains a presence over all devices. ”

Also scheduled to be completed under Nong is the addition of state-of-the-art security features aimed at protecting site users. “The public recently witnessed a high profile case of identity theft involving the woman alleged to be Manti Te'o's girlfriend,” says Wright. “With some reports indicating that 1 in 6 people become victims of identity theft, it has become a huge priority that we implement measures that will keep our users' private information exactly that – private.”

About ChristianSingleSeniors.com

Part of a leading Christian dating network established in 1997, ChristianSingleSeniors.com is unique in its approach: all of its members are committed to seeking out long-term, faithful relationships. Unlike most senior dating sites, dating services within the network do not allow casual dating. The sites of this Christian online dating community have gained great popularity and are frequented by Christians from all over the world. An approved member of the BBB online Reliability Program, Christian Singles Commitments Corp is committed to providing safe and secure online dating.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360690.htm