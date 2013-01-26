FinFolio, a portfolio management software provider, is named by RIA BIZ as one the 12 Key events of 2012 within the RIA Technology landscape

FinFolio named by RIA BIZ as one the 12 Key events of 2012 within the RIA Technology landscape.

FinFolio, Inc. an innovative provider of portfolio management software for the RIA and asset management marketplace, today announced that it has been recognized by RIA BIZ, a leading provider of online news and analysis for the RIA community, as one of the twelve key technology events that occurred in 2012.

Doug Moses, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated “FinFolio is flattered to be recognized as one of the key technology events of 2012 by RIA BIZ. This recognition reflects well upon our organization and our team's effort over the past year. “I believe our development team has executed extremely well in the past twelve months” stated Matt Abar CEO and CTO of FinFolio.

“At FinFolio we strive to be the best portfolio management software in the market. Our attention to our client's needs and subsequent swift response to those requests will be the differentiator,” stated Moses.

This year, Abar says, his firm is moving into the mobile arena. “We are demoing a Windows 8 app at the TD Ameritrade and T3 conferences, and have plans for an iPhone/iPad app. We are also beta testing a customizable client portal website with document management, blogs and live client data,” he said this week. Abar added, “the recognition by RIA BIZ is gratifying, but more importantly, it is the recognition by our growing list of clients that proves testament to our efforts of providing an innovative approach to portfolio management software. FinFolio is committed to providing a robust, feature rich, core portfolio management technology solution to our clients that produces tangible benefits.”

ABOUT FINFOLIO

FinFolio develops and supports portfolio management software for financial professionals. Their clients include investment advisors, financial planners and wealth institutions with assets ranging from under $50 million to $100 billion. Today, the firm empowers hundreds of advisors managing over $100 billion in assets for more than 100,000 accounts. For more information about FinFolio, visit http://www.FinFolio.com



