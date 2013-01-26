ñol

FreeWebsite.com Releases Article Offering Landscaping Website Templates to Business Owners

by Benzinga Staff
January 26, 2013 3:41 AM | 1 min read

Website provider FreeWebsite.com releases article offering free landscaping website templates to business owners.

New York, NY (PRWEB) January 26, 2013

FreeWebsite.com, the groundbreaking free-of-charge web design service, released an article today detailing the need for all businesses to have an online presence, hammering their point home by announcing a new line of free landscaping website templates just completed by their designers.

“Landscaping has always been a Yellow Pages business,” says a FreeWebsite.com representative. “But these companies need to realize that the new yellow pages are online.”

The representative went on describe how they company is making a major push to make sure that every company – no matter their size or service – has an online presence and remains competitive in their market.

“It's not enough to just drive around with our company's name on your truck,” the representative went on. “Most people go straight to the Internet when their searching for a product or service. You need to have a web presence, and a strong one at that.”

To read the article, visit: http://www.freewebsite.com/landscaping-website-templates/

About FreeWebsite.com: FreeWebsite.com breaks down barriers to website ownership by providing attractive, easy to maintain websites, complete with content, at a low price. To learn more, visit FreeWebsite.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359643.htm

