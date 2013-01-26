ñol

FreeWebsite.com Teaches Readers to Build a Free Website Online

by Benzinga Staff
January 26, 2013 3:41 AM | 1 min read

FreeWebsite.com published an article about how small business owners can launch a free website online within 48 hours

New York, NY (PRWEB) January 26, 2013

Today, FreeWebsite.com published an article about small business owners utilizing a new tool to build a free website online. More specifically, the article explains how small business owners no longer need to worry about the hassle of putting together a website with this new service.

"Our service really makes it easy for small business owners to build a free website online in only 48 hours. We've had many happy customers who have recommended us to friends to get their websites up and running in no time," said a FreeWebsite.com representative.

Some other benefits mentioned in the article include: Fully-functional site loaded with relevant content, simple-to-use web editor, secure and reliable, eco-friendly and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

"It really is that simple. You sign-up, we do the work in setting up the servers, registering the domain names, paying for the hosting, all of the design work, etc. Then, we hand it over to you," said a FreeWebsite.com representative.

To read the article, visit: http://www.freewebsite.com/free-website-online/

About FreeWebsite.com: FreeWebsite.com breaks down barriers to website ownership by providing attractive, easy to maintain websites, complete with content, at a low price. To learn more, visit FreeWebsite.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359580.htm

