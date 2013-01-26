ArchiveFee.com Mindful of Adding Gun Permit Records To Their Available Database

In response to consumer concerns about gun ownership, the company reviews letting people check national gun licensing information.

Following a spate of deadly shootings across America, ArchiveFee.com is looking to find ways to make gun permit records available as part of their public record information lookup service.

“As the national gun debate continues to rage on, we have gotten many requests from our customers to have the ability to find out who owns a gun in their neighborhood,” company spokesman Josh Fraser said. “We are now taking active measures to make that product available to consumers.”

Fraser said the company is currently in the process of building their gun permit database and expects to be able to offer gun permit searches to the public within the next several weeks.

“We don't take a stand on gun control either way,” Fraser said. “But we do believe that people have the right to have quick and easy access to all types of public records. If gun permit records are what people want to search today, we want to give them that ability.”

Gun permits and gun permit applications are generally considered part of the public record, Fraser said, so there is no legal issue with releasing the information.

“The only challenge at this point is building the database,” Fraser said. “We are already well on our way to making that happen and hope to have it ready as soon as possible.”

Fraser said that the company will be meticulous in making sure that only current gun permit records are available and to not release any confidential information.

“We want to do this the right way,” Fraser said. “The way that respects both the right to privacy and the right to public documents.”

