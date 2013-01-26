WRIS Web Services Partners with Kaman's Art Shoppes, Inc.

Implementing Targeted Search Engine Marketing Campaign

WRIS Web Services is pleased to announce a partnership with Kaman's Art Shoppes, Inc. (http://kamansart.com) on a Search Engine Marketing (SEM) campaign.

Kaman's Art Shoppes, Inc. offers very specialized services to the events and party industry, and therefore wants clients to be able to find them easily online. The Search Engine Marketing campaign will begin with a detailed analysis, to determine the best path for Kaman to take. Whether it be a more organic Search Engine Optimization campaign, a quick-return Pay Per Click effort, or a combination of both, WRIS and Kaman's Art Shoppes are committed to growing the Kaman website.

About Kaman's Art Shoppes, Inc.

Kaman's Art Shoppes, Inc. is America's largest amusement and theme park concessionaire offering services including portraits, caricatures and photography, and supplies talented artists and photographers for the events and party industry. Started in 1971 with 5 employees in Ohio, the organization has grown to more than 2500 employees across the United States.

About WRIS Web Services

WRIS Web Services is a full-service digital media and marketing provider, founded in Cleveland in 1996. In addition to custom website design, development, and hosting, WRIS offers a wide variety of online marketing services, including social media consulting and content creation.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359228.htm